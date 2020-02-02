Politics

Trump rally takes over Wildwood, latest poll numbers released

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump visited the region for a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The rally drew thousands of supporters despite the ongoing impeachment trial occurring in the Senate.
This week's show focuses on the latest with the Trump administration, his challengers and the latest poll results.

Segment 1
Wildwood, New Jersey saw thousands of President Trump supporters, Mike Bloomberg spent 10.6 million in ads across Pennsylvania, plus results from the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll.

Inside Story: Kenyatta Johnson



Segment 2
Also in the news, a second Philadelphia City Councilman, Kenyatta Johnson, was indicted on charges of corruption. Also, an update on the local relief efforts for Puerto Rico which was devastated by earthquakes.



Inside Story: Story of the week


Segment 3
Inside Stories of the Week


This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O'Donnell and guests Nelson Diaz, Sam Katz, G. Terry Madonna and Farah Jimenez.
