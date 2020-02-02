Trump rally takes over Wildwood, latest poll numbers released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5898861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Story: Kenyatta Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump visited the region for a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The rally drew thousands of supporters despite the ongoing impeachment trial occurring in the Senate.This week's show focuses on the latest with the Trump administration, his challengers and the latest poll results.Wildwood, New Jersey saw thousands of President Trump supporters, Mike Bloomberg spent 10.6 million in ads across Pennsylvania, plus results from the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll.Also in the news, a second Philadelphia City Councilman, Kenyatta Johnson, was indicted on charges of corruption. Also, an update on the local relief efforts for Puerto Rico which was devastated by earthquakes.Inside Stories of the WeekThis week's panel is comprised of host Matt O'Donnell and guests Nelson Diaz, Sam Katz, G. Terry Madonna and Farah Jimenez.