President Donald Trump

Woman accused of sending ricin letter addressed to Pres. Trump at White House arrested, AP sources

WASHINGTON -- A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

That's according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

RELATED: Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources

The officials say the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada.

Officials say it was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The video in the media player above is from Saturday, Sept. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dcfbiu.s. & worldsuspicious objectpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Officials: Envelope containing ricin mailed to White House from Canada
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, NJ and Del.
Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger
2 arrested for police car arson in West Philadelphia
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps comedy categories at Emmy Awards
46 new access centers open for students in Philly on Monday
Beta puts over 10 million people under tropical storm warnings
$75K reward offered for info on gunmen who shot up officers' home
Show More
Goff tosses 3 TD passes to Higbee, Rams beat Eagles 37-19
AccuWeather: Remaining Cool Monday
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
Man killed, another wounded in motorcycle clubhouse shooting
Video shows man trying to light Black Lives Matter flag on fire
More TOP STORIES News