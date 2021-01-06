Trump, in video, tells 'very special' protesters to go home but keeps up false election attacks; Twitter flags it for 'risk of violence'

Trump opened his video, saying, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."
He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said, "we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."
Twitter posted a warning to the tweet that said: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence." Twitter also blocked any retweets, replies, likes and quote tweets.
Joe Biden calls on Capitol mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
It came after President-elect Joe Biden called the violent protests "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."
A woman was reportedly shot inside the Capitol amid the melee.
Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress's formal approval of Biden's win. Several Republican lawmakers backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.
Other Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence.