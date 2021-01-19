President Trump expected to grant clemency to 100 people in final hours in office

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7477050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Biden returns to Iowa Friday as the Democratic nominee, while President Donald Trump is playing defense in Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump and Biden will both be in Minnesota.

Presidential pardons explained

WASHINGTON -- A clemency list is expected to be handed down today by President Donald Trump including high-profile rappers and some white collar criminals, but the list is not expected to include the president himself.As his time in office comes to a close, the president is expected to release a list of 100 people he plans to grant clemency to.While we do not know yet who may be granted pardons or commutations, we do know some of the potential names are controversial.That list includes former speaker of the New York State Assembly, Sheldon Silver, who is serving 12 years in prison for bribery.The list also includes an unlikely name, rapper Lil Wayne, who plead guilty to felony gun possession in November.Not rumored to be on the list at this time is the president himself or his children.Yes. The constitution does not bar pardons for self-interest.Before leaving office, former President Bill Clinton issued a controversial pardon to his half-brother over a cocaine conviction for which he served about a year in prison.This is unclear. There is no definitive answer because no president has ever tried to pardon himself and then faced prosecution anyway.The U.S. Supreme Court has never had to rule on the matter. Lawmakers are divided on the topic.Yes. It's rare for a president to do, but it can happen.Former President Gerald Ford issued a pardon to former President Richard Nixon to prevent prosecution for the Watergate scandal.A pardon would erase both a person's conviction and sentence.Granting commutation would lift an individual's sentence, but not a conviction.Despite encouragement from his allies and staff, there is no indication that President Trump will issue pre-emptive pardons for himself or members of his family, but that could change.