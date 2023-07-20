President Biden to be in Philadelphia on Thursday for clean energy announcement, shipyard tour

President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Thursday making a clean energy announcement and touring the Philly Shipyard.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Thursday making a clean energy announcement and touring the Philly Shipyard.

The mayor and other local leaders are expected to attend the visit.

The White House said union workers at the shipyard are building a new offshore wind vessel called the Acadia, which will be used to help build offshore wind farms. While he's here, the president will attend a steel-cutting ceremony for the Acadia.

The White House says the offshore wind farm and the Acadia will help support hundreds of new union jobs and boost clean energy manufacturing.

President Biden will also announce the first-ever Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease sale.

The White House says Biden plans to highlight how so-called 'Bidenomics' are pushing a US manufacturing boom that is creating jobs and onshoring clean energy supply chains.

The Phillies are playing at 12:35 p.m. so, given the Navy Yard's proximity to the ballpark, be mindful of potential traffic if you're coming to the game.