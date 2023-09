President Joe Biden to celebrate Labor Day holiday in Philadelphia

The president is also scheduled to be in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Philadelphia on Monday to celebrate Labor Day.

Biden will take part in the AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council's Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Fun Festival.

The event kicks off with a rally in South Philadelphia.

Motorists are told to be prepared for temporary road closures around the city on Monday for Biden's motorcade.