Poll: Who won the debate? Biden or Trump?

NASHVILLE (WPVI) -- Joe Biden and Donald Trump went at it on the debate stage in Nashville for the final time before the Nov. 3 presidential election.The debate topics, picked by moderator Kristen Welker, were Fighting Covid-19, American families, Race in America, Climate change, National security and Leadership. The debate also featured muted mics, which debate sponsors implemented to allow each speaker enough time to clearly articulate their points after an interruption-filled first debate.So who won the debate?That question may not be answered fully until Nov. 3, but we're asking how you felt about the candidates' performance tonight.