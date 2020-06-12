LGBTQ community in Philadelphia comes together to help most vulnerable 

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- June is a month to celebrate LGBTQ pride, and that's usually marked by celebrations.This year even with all that is happening in the world, the LGBTQ community is still coming together - but's doing so with a greater sense of duty, responsibility, and resiliency.The John C. Anderson Senior Apartments in Center City Philadelphia was among the first apartment communities in the nation exclusively for LGBT seniors.A small army of volunteers has been engaged in a massive effort to make sure those elders have the food, and other staples they need, during the COVID-19 pandemic.Many of these seniors are immunocompromised, making their safety a priority.The young people who are involved say the effort pays tribute to the important role that these men and women have made during the early fight for LGBT rights.Those who live there say this is a true community effort, with business, non-profits, and even individuals, giving what they can."The goodness grew in an organic fashion that for me was extraordinary, and I think that effort - combined with the physical items - is really very helpful and healing to the residents we love. And they love each other. They're not just my residents, they're my friends," said Elizabeth Coffey Williams, resident coordinator, DMH Fund."The residents receive deliveries twice a month, and any extras are left in the building so residents don't have to leave if they run out of something.