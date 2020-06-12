Community & Events

Virtual event help keep LGBTQ community connected

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ communities, and it is usually a time to celebrate with parades and parties.

But this year, the festivities have been scaled down and, in many cases, going virtual.

In Delaware County, Media held its first big celebration down State Street last year.

But this year COVID-19 changed everything.

Pride will still be held, but it will be virtual, and part of a larger effort to help all of Media's small businesses.

One of the businesses that will take part is "Painting With a Twist", which will partner with the local chapter of PFLAG.

"Last year we helped our businesses out by reaching out and seeing if we could do discounts or pushing LGBTQ+ merchandise, and we're going to do the same thing this year. If any businesses are going to be doing that we're going to be pushing them, pushing their discounts, because at the moment our small businesses are hurting so badly," said Michael Straw, chair of the Media Pride Committee.

Media's virtual pride event takes place June 21 through June 28, and will also include performances from local musicians.
