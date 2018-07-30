Priest brutally attacked inside church in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Priest brutally attacked inside church in Wilmington. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man is behind bars tonight after police say he brutally attacked a priest inside a Wilmington church.

The priest and another church staff member were assaulted Monday morning inside an office at Resurrection Parish in the unit block of Videre Drive.

Witnesses say the suspect punched and kicked the priest several times in the stomach and face, and then poured a bottle of wine on the clergyman.

After skateboarding away, New Castle County police eventually arrested the suspect.

Resurrection Parish offices will be closed and daily masses canceled until further notice.

No word yet on what sparked the assault.

The other parish staff member suffered minor injuries.

