Prime Fusion Afro Grill has classic Nigerian eats and some new chef-inspired dishes like the gold wings.

The new Prime Fusion Afro Grill brings Nigerian flavors, gold-plated wings to South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Prime Fusion Afro Grill and Lounge in Graduate Hospital, you can enjoy dishes like the Rasta Pasta with shrimp.

There's red snapper slow grilled with spices that Chef Blessing Ekwale says is "everybody's favorite."

The Afro oxtail is slow-cooked in a creamy coconut sauce with a spicy kick that Chef Ekwale says is a hallmark of Nigerian cuisine.

These were flavors owner Anthony Daramola says he didn't find in Philadelphia six years ago to get his MBA.

He entered the finance field and started investing in real estate. After the pandemic, he decided to add restaurant owner to his resume.

His goal is to share a taste of his homeland.

And he mixes authentic Nigerian dishes with other flavors like Caribbean and West African.

Some of the menu items are Chef Blessing Ekwale's; some are Anthony's ideas, like the fried wings wrapped in 24k edible gold.

Anthony crafted the cocktail menu to be equal parts nostalgia and cultural exchange.

The Sangos breath, with vodka, rum and peach schnapps, is named for a Nigerian deity.

For dessert, be sure to try the mousse puffs.

It's a fried dumpling buried in vanilla ice cream with a caramel chocolate drizzle.

2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

267-324-5614