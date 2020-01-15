Society

'Seeking financial independence?' Delaware police capitalize on royal family announcement for recruiting

Dover, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Dover Police Department is capitalizing on the royal family's recent drama by using an image of Prince Harry to attract new recruits.

Dover police posted a photoshopped image of Prince Harry also known as the Duke of Sussex, in a Dover police uniform.

The image was posted following the recent news that Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, infamously announced they were "stepping back" as senior royals and would "work to become financially independent."


The post on Dover Police Department read, "Seeking financial independence? Ready to move out of Grand-Mum's house? We have a ROYAL opportunity for you! Dover Police is accepting applications for the 2020 hiring process!"

The post quickly went viral on Facebook and won praise from neighboring police departments.

"Smashing job mate! Jolly good!" the Harrington Police Department wrote under the post, while the University of Delaware Police responded by saying the Dover Police Department has "won the internet for the day."



