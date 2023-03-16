WATCH LIVE

NCAA

Princeton stuns Arizona 59-55. It's the schools first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years

Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region.

Thursday, March 16, 2023 10:41PM
SACRAMENTO, California -- Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school's first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 on Thursday.

The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points to finish the upset, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:21.

Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton's first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers.

Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region. The Tigers beat Utah State 76-65.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7), who haven't won a tournament game in consecutive years since 2014-15.

Princeton guard Matt Allocco, right, is guarded by Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament.
(AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
