Princeton, New Jersey police investigate 2 possible child lurings

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Princeton police are investigating reports of two possible attempted child lurings.Police say a woman reported the incidents involving her two 16-year-old daughters to police over the weekend.She told officers her daughters were approached by a man in a black pickup truck on Tuesday, September 24 at about 4:30 p.m., in the 300 block of Witherspoon Street.The woman said it happened a second time around the corner on Valley Road on Friday around 5 p.m.During both incidents, the woman told police the man asked the girls their names and offered them a ride home.Folks who walk along the busy stretch of Witherspoon Street, which is less than a block from the police station, fire house, and school administration building, were surprised to hear about the incident."I used to walk at night without feeling any kind of fear. So, Im surprised to hear that, yeah," said Katerina Visnjic, who grew up in Princeton, and considers it a safe place.Police say the suspect is 35-40 years old, with a heavy build, short hair, a mustache and a darker complexion.Police say the man was driving a black, newer model, full size extended cab pickup truck.Anyone with information is asked to contact Princeton police at 609-921-2100.Back in July, Princeton Police released surveillance video of a man they say is responsible for groping several women. Investigators say so far they dont have anything to connect the two cases.