Principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Knight was found dead Friday by hunters in Orange County.

By
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WPVI) --
Police in Goldsboro, North Carolina said Monday afternoon that the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student has been found dead.

WTVD-TV reports, Richard Omar Knight, 35, was found dead in a wooded area by deer hunters in Orange County, apparently of a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Knight was the principal of Dillard Academy in Goldsboro.

Knight's body has been sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Family notification was made after the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Knight's identity.

Knight, of Smithfield, had been suspended from the school after the allegations were made.

A warrant for statutory rape, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student had been secured on Knight and authorities had been looking for him for days.

Dillard Academy is a Charter School not affiliated with the Wayne County Public School System.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesex assaultchild sex assaultstudent safetysex crimesprincipalu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Mercy Hospital shooting suspect: What we know
Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting
Potential sex predator seen near schools in NE Phila., Bensalem
Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
Show More
What to expect as 1st pot shops in East finally open
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
76ers' Markelle Fultz out until he sees shoulder specialist next week
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
More News