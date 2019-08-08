Inmate Curtis Watson who escaped TN prison on tractor suspected of killing female guard

RIPLEY, TN -- A Tennessee official says an inmate who is a person of interest in the death of a corrections employee escaped the area on a tractor.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the tractor used by 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. The facility is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Memphis.



Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said 64-year-old correctional administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said she lived in a property on site.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction out of Henry County. He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.

TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.



According to CNN, Watson worked on a farm detail and had no disciplinary issues since 2007. He was a minimal custody offender.

This was Watson's second prison stint. He was previously incarcerated for aggravated child abuse and was released in 2011. He returned to prison in 2013.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeinmatesmurderescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 family members killed in Upper Moreland Twp. plane crash
Man, 78, shot and killed in Parkside robbery
DA: Constables illegally worked security for pipeline
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage
Show More
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
Del. student paints amazing mural on massive natural gas tank
Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
Man dies after being shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News