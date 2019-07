North Carolina prison guards under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPVI) -- Two North Carolina prison guards are under investigation after posting pictures as part of a social media challenge.The pictures appear to be mocking violence against inmates. WTVD-TV reports , the investigation is related to a social media trend called the "feeling cute" challenge. The photos that prompted the investigation were posted in a Facebook group for correctional officers.A member of the group alerted WTVD-TV to the pictures.One picture shows a correctional officer, who works at Central Prison in Raleigh, with the caption "#FeelingCuteChallenge say one wrong thing you going in cuffs."The other picture is of a correctional officer from Scotland Correctional Institute, in Laurinburg, that reads "Feeling cute...might spray ya baby daddy." WTVD-TV reached out to prison officials about the guards and the photos.A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety provided the following statement from Director of Prisons Kenneth Lassiter:DPS officials said they are not aware of any other employees who have participated in the "feeling cute" challenge.