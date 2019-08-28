Product designer creates fake products that no one needs

Product designer, Matty Benedetto, creates fake products for the world's problems that don't exist. These 5 inventions are getting a lot of attention on social media.

The first being something that carb lovers everywhere can celebrate. The baguettepack is a backpack for your bread to keep the loaf safe and dry on your way home.

Next is a steering wheel cup holder. It sounds convenient, but if you have uncapped drinks, watch out when you turn the wheel.

The pizza fanny pack keeps your slice hot, fresh and safe from the elements while strapped to your body.

Need more personal space? The Personal Spacinator preserves your space and protects you from close talkers.

Parents everywhere may be cheering if Lego socks exist. They are designed to save you from the excruciating pain of stepping on a Lego.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
social mediabackpackpizzalegoinvention
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Fmr. Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student
Car bursts into flames after run off road, down embankment into creek: Police
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race
Police search for man wanted in Center City iPhone theft
Show More
Kindergarten Survival Guide, as needed by Action News at 4 anchors
Increased risk for rough surf, rip currents at Jersey shore
Obesity could impact taste buds, study shows
Ohio homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
More TOP STORIES News