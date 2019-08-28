Product designer creates fake products that no one needs

Product designer, Matty Benedetto, creates fake products for the world's problems that don't exist. These 5 inventions are getting a lot of attention on social media.The first being something that carb lovers everywhere can celebrate. The baguettepack is a backpack for your bread to keep the loaf safe and dry on your way home.Next is a steering wheel cup holder. It sounds convenient, but if you have uncapped drinks, watch out when you turn the wheel.The pizza fanny pack keeps your slice hot, fresh and safe from the elements while strapped to your body.Need more personal space? The Personal Spacinator preserves your space and protects you from close talkers.Parents everywhere may be cheering if Lego socks exist. They are designed to save you from the excruciating pain of stepping on a Lego.