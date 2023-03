82,000 chairs sold at stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls are part of a safety recall because the back can break off causing injury

CHICAGO -- TJX is recalling nearly 82,000 office chairs, as the back can detach from the base.

A dozen people have reported it's happened to them, with ten of them saying it caused an injury. One of those injuries was a concussion.

The chairs were sold at Marshall's, TJ MAXX, Home Goods and Home Sense stores from 2019 until last December.

They retailed for $60 to $70.

The chairs have tags with codes starting with G-T-A-6-4-6.

They can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.