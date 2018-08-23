'Project Playground' aims to crack down on drugs, crime in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester County's District Attorney declares victory in Coatesville after a summer-long police crackdown on drugs and gun violence. The DA says the two curses go hand in hand.

"There's no such thing as a non-violent drug dealer. If there was such thing, that drug dealer would be out of business that same day," said Tom Hogan, Chester County District Attorney.

Hogan called it Project Playground, focusing on drug dealing from heroin, to cocaine to marijuana using intelligence gathered from aggressive patrolling, undercover surveillance and civilian tipsters.

"You've heard me talk about drugs, guns and money. That's the unholy trinity," he said. "Wherever you find one of them, you'll find all three."

Hogan displayed mug shots of 40 persons who were arrested this summer on gun and drug charges, all of which came from swat team court-approved raids on dozens of specific houses all across town.

Several city council members came to testify about the positive results and claim they've received no complaints about police abuse or racial profiling.

"We won't stand for our police dept. overreaching, and our police department knows our sentiment," said Coatesville City Councilperson Linda Lavender.

More News