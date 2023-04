The goal was to give students a fun shopping experience, without worrying about the cost.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Young ladies had a chance to pick out their dream prom dress for free in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section Wednesday night.

The Lisa Teagle Brown Foundation hosted "Butterfly Boutique Prom," an event that came just in time for prom season.

The goal was to give students a fun shopping experience without worrying about the cost.

In addition to beautiful gowns, there were also accessories available to take home free of charge.