Prominent Media, Delaware County attorney charged with child pornography: Officials

By Jaclyn Lee
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Monday that a prominent local attorney has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography and other related offenses.

Patrick Francis Lomax was arraigned in court by Magisterial District Justice Deborah Krull after turning himself into the District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division.

Lomax is charged with photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer sexual acts of a child under 18, invasion of privacy and other charges.
