Prominent Media, Delaware County attorney faces child pornography charges: Officials

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Monday that a prominent local attorney has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography and other related offenses.Patrick Francis Lomax, 42, was arraigned in court by Magisterial District Justice Deborah Krull after turning himself into the District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division.Officials said the charges stem from his "surreptitious recording, using hidden cameras inside his own home, of several teens engaged in sexual activity.""This is one of the most disgusting and disturbing crimes imaginable, videotaping children in sexual encounters," Stollsteimer said.Stollsteimer said the son of Lomax's girlfriend found the cameras in November. He saw the footage and took it to the police.When searching the house, officers discovered Lomax secretly filmed other couples having sex in the bedroom, a total of 9 victims. Three were minors.Lomax is charged with photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer sexual acts of a child under 18, invasion of privacy and other charges.He was being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility under a $150,000 bond.