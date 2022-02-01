'Promised Land' cast chats twists, trysts and their dramatic new show

The show, which premiered last week, is about a multi-generational Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.
Action News had the chance to chat with the cast about this explosive new show.
John Ortiz is patriarch Joe Sandoval.
Scandal's Bellamy Young plays his ex-wife, Margaret Honeycroft.
This is where the power struggle over the family wine business is rooted.
Simultaneously, there's sibling rivalry, unexpected romance, secrets, lies, and a subplot that follows the hard work and drive for the American dream.
The cast says they are shocked with where each script takes them.
"Whenever I read the script, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's going to happen?' Ortiz laughed.
Young added, "We have now requested that John never read the script before the workshop because watching him find out what happens in the next episode is too good."
'Promised Land' can also be streamed on Hulu.