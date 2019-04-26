u.s. & world

Propane tank explodes into ball of fire at Arkansas Burger King drive-through

BEEBE, Ark. -- A dramatic explosion at an Arkansas fast food restaurant was caught on camera when a propane tank burst into a massive ball of fire Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness video showed a red pickup truck engulfed in flames in the drive-through lane of a Burger King in Beebe, Arkansas, a town 45 minutes northeast of Little Rock. Seconds into the video, a propane tank in the truck's bed exploded into a ball of fire taller than the restaurant, sending a man who was sitting nearby running for cover.

"I told you it was going to blow," a witness can be heard saying nearby.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital following the explosion, local police told Little Rock television station KATV, but the driver's condition is not known.

The Beebe Police Department said in a statement that the Burger King was damaged in the fire but did not discuss the extent of the damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasburger kingexplosionfirefast food restaurantu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News