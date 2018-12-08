Propane tanks stolen from two locations in Northeast Philadelphia

Someone has been stealing propane tanks from local businesses and police have a number of reasons to be concerned.

Why would someone steal 18 propane tanks? Police are trying to figure that out as they search for the person responsible.

In the video, you can see the cage that locks the tanks in has been cut open with bolt cutters.

The robbery spree started at the Sunoco station on Cottman and Lawndale Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Fifteen pressurized gas tanks were stolen from a locker, police say.

Police describe the suspect as a tall man wearing a tan or white sweatshirt with black pants.

He loads up the back of his dark-colored Ford F-150 with tanks, one by one, and then drives off headed for a nearby Rite Aid on the 7400 block of Oxford Avenue to steal three more.

The gas station manager here is less concerned about the lost revenue, and more worries about what someone may want with the tanks.

