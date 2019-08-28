Proposed 'Deana's Law' aims to crack down on repeated DUI drivers

UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Deana Eckman was killed by a repeat drunk driver in Upper Chichester back in February.

Now lawmakers want to make sure that doesn't happen to anyone else.

On Wednesday, State Senator Tom Killion introduced Deana's Law.

The bill would require continuous alcohol monitoring devices for drivers arrested for three or more DUI offenses.

David Strowhouer had five previous DUI convictions when he struck and killed 45-year-old Eckman.

Strowhouer has since pleaded guilty to the sixth DUI and third-degree murder.
