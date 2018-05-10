Prosecutor investigates police-involved shooting in NJ

Police said the incident began with a 911 call to police in Winslow Township, Camden County early on the morning of Saturday, April 14.At a home on Woodhaven Way, police found a dead 47-year-old man and badly wounded 26-year-old woman.Police said subsequently they were led on what became a 20-mile chase of a 55-year-old suspect.Investigators recently released a dash cam video that shows the end of that long chase that wound up in Cumberland County.The chase ends with the suspect's SUV stopping in a dead-end situation in Millville.Authorities said an underage person ran from the car as the driver, identified as Jose Pietri, stepped out from behind the wheel.A police "Use of Force" report states the suspect threatened officer Joseph Dixon with a firearm and then fired on Dixon.Investigators said Dixon fired back at the suspect 14 times, some shots striking the suspect and some striking the pavement.The suspect was fatally wounded in the exchange.Last month, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRea said a firearm was found near the suspect's body.The prosecutor's office continues its investigation into the incident that spanned two counties.It has not said yet if the shooting was or was not justified.------