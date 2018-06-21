Prosecutor: New Egypt High School student threatened graduation day shooting

PLUMSTED TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A student in New Jersey has been charged for allegedly threatening a shooting at his high school graduation.

Matthew Vanderbeek, 19, of Cream Ridge, has been taken into custody, and the Ocean County prosecutor's office said there is no threat to the public.

The prosecutor's office said Vanderbeek made the threats via social media. He allegedly threatened to shoot students and staff at the New Egypt High School graduation.

Police executed a search warrant at his Hyacinth Court home to check for weapons and other evidence.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation revealed Vanderbeek was trying to obtain a firearm.

Vanderbeek is being held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.

He is charged with 3rd degree Terroristic Threats with a Threat to Kill and 2nd degree Attempting to Possess a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose.

