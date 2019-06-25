Prosecutor: Ring shipped Oxycodone in stuffed animals

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Prosecutors say more than a dozen people have been arrested in a ring they allege mailed Oxycodone pills concealed in toy teddy bears and rabbits from California to suburban Philadelphia for sale by drug dealers.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office said Tuesday that 13 people have been arrested and three more are being sought on various charges related to drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, and forgery.

Prosecutors allege that the drugs were concealed inside stuffed "teddy bear and bunny rabbit stuffed animals" and mailed to suburban Montgomery and Delaware County apartments that had been leased with fraudulent and/or stolen identities.

Authorities allege the group also dealt in illegal firearm sales, marijuana, and other drugs.
