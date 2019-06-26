Mother killed toddler because he was getting in way of affair, prosecutors say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Prosecutors say a New Jersey mother killed her toddler son because she felt he was getting in the way of her extramarital affair.

The allegation came Wednesday during a detention hearing for Heather Reynolds. The 41-year-old Gloucester Township resident is charged with murder and child endangerment in the boy's May 2018 death.

Camden County prosecutors say Heather Reynolds suffocated her 17-month-old son, Axel, by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth. But her attorney argued that she had nothing to do with the death.

New Jersey mother charged with son's murder a year later
A South Jersey mother has been indicted for the death of her 18-month-old son.


A judge eventually ruled that Reynolds will remain jailed until her trial, noting she faces a possible life sentence.

New Jersey mother charged with son's murder a year later. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on June 14, 2019.



Officials have said Reynolds ran from her home, holding her unresponsive child in her arms, and screamed for help from her neighbors. Emergency crews soon found the boy on the lawn of his family's home.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimenew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in SW Philadelphia; arrest made
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Driver in tractor-trailer takes down poles in Doylestown
Woman caught stealing security cameras in Upper Darby
Show More
Suspect sought for throwing explosive device in Olney
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek info on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
Do you recognize the man in the video?
More TOP STORIES News