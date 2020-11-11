Prospect Park swears in first female police officer in department's history

Moira Cummings

Congratulations to Officer Moira Cummings for being sworn in as the first full-time female police officer in the 125 year history of the PPPD. pic.twitter.com/d6s0nLF0yZ — Chief Dave Madonna (@3P_Chief) November 11, 2020

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- History was made in Delaware County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.Moira Cummings became the first female police officer in Prospect Park.She was sworn in Tuesday and congratulated with flowers and hugs from loved ones."I think growing up just in Ridley Township there were no female cops at all. I went to school for criminal justice and kind of just went that way. I love being a cop," said Cummings.Cummings' great-grandfather was the mayor of Prospect Park, so service is in her blood."My great-grandfather was the mayor... so, it kind of always pulled me here. Now, I'm happy to be the first full-time police officer," added Cummings.