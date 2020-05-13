Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County

A Facebook page called "ReOpen Bucks County PA," which has over 1,000 members including small business owners, staged the rally at 10 a.m.
They say they want their political leaders to lobby the governor to allow them to reopen.
"We want to support small businesses. We feel like it is time and if small businesses can't open, then why should Lowe's, and Home Depot, and Target and Walmart have lines out the door? If they can social distance then so can small businesses," said Jeff Carr, of Doylestown.
During Wednesday's rally, protesters could he heard chanting "open Bucks" and "we want our freedom."
Others were seen waving Trump and American flags while saying the "Pledge of Allegiance."
On Saturday, Bucks County commissioners and county officials asked Wolf for a clear direction on a date for reopening before the June 2 primary election.
On Monday, Wolf blasted local elected officials who plan to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders, threatening to yank coronavirus aid and declaring they are "choosing to desert in the face of the enemy."