Protesters call for more action over Philadelphia police social media posts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of activists rallied at Philadelphia Police Headquarters Friday in the wake of controversial social media posts from some officers.

The posts were compiled in a database by the Plain View Project and published last weekend by Injustice Watch, a not-for-profit journalism organization.

Attorney Emily Baker-White reviewed public posts of more than 14,000 officers in eight cities, including Philadelphia, York, Pennsylvania, Dallas, St. Louis and Phoenix. According to Injustice Watch, of the more than 1,000 Philadelphia officers identified on Facebook by Baker-White, 328 of them posted troubling content.

Many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protesters, immigrants, and those accused of crimes. Some posts celebrated police brutality and in a few cases called for violence against women.

The "Rally for Justice" protest began around noon at 8th and Race streets.

While several Philadelphia police officers are now on leave and gave up their service weapons, the protesters are demanding all of the officers who posted the content be investigated removed from street duty.

Activist Solomon Jones is the activist of the proposed act.

"We want them fire if they're found to be in violation of policy. We want them charged if they're found to be in violation of the law. And those who are clear and have not done anything to rise to that level then they can be put back on the street. But they need to be put back on the street after the investigation is complete," Jones said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross released said an independent law firm will help the department investigate those posts.

He said the firm will help investigate each case individually before any disciplinary action is taken.

Ross is also implementing anti-racist, anti-bias and social media training for all police personnel.

At this point, ten officers are on desk duty.

