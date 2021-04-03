Protesters demand more protection on Atlantic City boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A group of store owners protested on the Atlantic City boardwalk Friday night.They are demanding more police protection after a recent armed robbery.Police say the robbery happened Thursday night at the City Souvenirs store on the 1500 block of the boardwalk.That's where a group of juveniles stole merchandise, assaulted customers and damaged the store.The 66-year-old store owner Mehmood Ansari, collapsed and stopped breathing, after a 12-year-old suspect threatened him with a knife.Ansair was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he would later die.Police say the 12-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing robbery and assault charges.In a statement the Atlantic City Police said:"The Atlantic City Police Department is aware of the concerns and complaints from the business community, regarding juveniles," said Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos. "As the weather turns warmer, the Atlantic City Police Department will work and coordinate with businesses along our famous Boardwalk and retail areas. We are working closely with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on this investigation."