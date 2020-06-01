Walmart, Target, CVS, Apple closing stores in some locations over George Floyd protests

Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all temporarily closed their stores in certain locations because of the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Minneapolis-based Target closed or shortened hours at more than 200 of its stores over the weekend, but it says most would reopen by today. Six will remain closed for an extended period after sustaining damage from protests. CVS has closed stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Apple and Walmart also closed some locations but wouldn't say how many. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin his neck down for several minutes.
Target says employees at stores that are closed will be paid for up to 14 days, including premiums they are earning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.
