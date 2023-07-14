Man arrested in Radnor, Pa. for allegedly looking into people's windows

Police in Radnor, Pennsylvania, arrested a man on Wednesday who they say was lurking suspiciously around an apartment complex and looking into people's windows.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Daniel Razionale of Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Officials say on July 5, Radnor police were dispatched to the 400 block of Norris Road on reports of a suspicious person looking into the windows of an apartment complex.

Responding officers said they located a man trying to exit the complex when they arrived at the scene.

A victim told police he saw Razionale around 8 p.m. walking into the area and looking into the ground-floor apartments.

Then at approximately 11 p.m., the victim allegedly saw Razionale looking into his apartment window, which prompted him to call 911.

Razionale was previously arrested in 2020 for similar incidents at a Bryn Mawr apartment building.

He was charged with loitering and prowling at night as well as other related offenses.

Police say he was taken into custody on July 12 in his home without incident.

Razionale's bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.

Radnor police added that there may be additional victims. They encouraged anyone with any information to contact Radnor police at 610-688-5603.