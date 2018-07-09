U.S. & WORLD

PTSD unlikely for Thai cave survivors, says one expert.

EMBED </>More Videos

Expert speaks about life after cave rescue: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 6 p.m., July 9, 2018 (WPVI)

By
Psychologist Frank Farley, a professor at Temple University, said dire warnings about the future mental stability of the Wild Boars soccer team being rescued from the flooded cave are far off the mark.

There's been much talk by pundits about possible Post Traumatic Stress Disorders, but Farley's view is far different.

"They're in an age range where you see a lot of resilience, a lot of tolerance of risk and uncertainty and adventure proneness," said Farley.

Dr. Farley notes the Wild Boars are a sports team with a history of group cohesion and may well show a phenomenon called post-traumatic growth.

"It'll be like a badge of courage. They'll be viewed as heroic by a lot of people," he said. "They already know they're world famous, they know what's going on in the outside world. The fame game can be very important to young people."

Their parents, however, could be a different story, as they are clearly traumatized.

"They may be strengthened by their sons," said Farley. "Again I'm making the argument these kids will emerge strong from this experience."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News