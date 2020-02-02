Search continues for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people renewed the search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez in South Jersey Sunday.

Volunteers combed the area around the school where Dulce attended in Bridgeton. Action News was told that the search is taking place at this location because a psychic made a claim to the family that the little girl was dead and buried behind her school.

"Today we have a certain area that we were told to search this information was given to us by a psychic," said Jackie Rodriguez, a family spokesperson.

There was a little girl's shoe found at one point while members were searching, but it wasn't Dulce's.

The Mayor of the City of Bridgeton said the community isn't giving up hope.

"We have to continue to stay positive," said Mayor Albert Kelly.

Dulce was visiting Bridgeton City Park on a family outing Sept. 16 when she disappeared.

The FBI along with Bridgeton Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has been working to locate the girl. A reward currently stands at $75,000.

If Sunday's effort does not produce results, the group plans to pick up the search again next Sunday.
