Puerto Rico still needs aid while it recovers from Hurricane Maria

Florence isn't threatening Puerto Rico, however, there are several storms behind her that could pose a problem for the island still trying to recover from Hurricane Maria.A recovery, aided by everyday citizens like a South Jersey businesswoman who has devoted much of her life to the cause.Wanda Mora is a businesswoman who owns a Cherry Hill salon. She also has a mission."I did it in memory of my father," she said.The mission to aid those still struggling because of Hurricane Maria which slammed Puerto Rico in September 2017.When Wanda buried her dad Jose a Vietnam Vet who died in the aftermath of the storm, she began informally providing food and water.One of her videos found a man cooking fish over an open fire in the street."Every time you go, you see with your own eyes the real need that people have over there," added Wanda.She and her boyfriend Eric have made multiple trips to the island. They now have a 501c3 foundation. Its Facebook page is Puerto Rico Strong by Wanda Mora.The focus is now on rebuilding, providing beds, refrigerators and other major appliances.Eric Santos of Puerto Rico Strong by Wanda Mora said, "We have over 20 cases. We're working with a school which is rebuilding."Rather than shipping supplies as first did, there is enough recovery now to instead take cash."We take it there and dump it right back into the economy in Puerto Rico, the locals, the local hardware store the local grocery stores," added Wanda.Wanda and Eric are heading back for the 5th time since Maria. There is still a need.But they also make the point that Puerto Rico's tourist areas are open for business.------