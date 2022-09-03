Puppies rescued after Amazon driver reports fire in Jacksonville, Fla. suburb

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Puppies were rescued after an Amazon delivery driver reported a fire in a Florida suburb.

The driver called 911 after spotting smoke while making her routes in a Jacksonville neighborhood.

First responders rushed inside the home and rescued three puppies. The dogs suffered smoke inhalation and were treated by first responders.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one room.

The homeowner said she is eternally grateful to the Amazon driver.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.