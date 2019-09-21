Puppies walk to raise money for veterans' service dogs

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'There are lot of kids running:' Shooting at Phila. high school football game
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $35K for missing N.J. girl
AccuWeather: Sunny And Warm
1 killed in ATV crash in Buena Vista Township, N.J.
EEE, rare mosquito-borne virus, found in Atlantic County, N.J. resident
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Show More
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
Delaware suspect accidentally released now in custody
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
Pennsauken crash sends 1 to hospital
Pennsylvania State Police reject racial-profiling claim
More TOP STORIES News