Puppy stolen from human rights activist's RV parked outside Philadelphia hotel; $3,000 reward offered

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A human rights activist is pleading for the safe return of her 10-month-old Dachshund puppy after he was stolen in a hotel parking lot in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Fatima Gul was leading a human rights walk and and was only gone for an hour when she returned to her RV.

Gul discovered someone had broken into her vehicle that was parked in the Holiday Inn Express Philadelphia Penns Landing parking lot. Everything was flipped upside down inside the RV.

"They have taken the whole locks out of the front doors, very professionally, no scratch, nothing left. No evidence on the floor," said Gul. "They just did it like that."



Gul said her heart dropped when she saw her dog Moksha was gone.

"Please understand my pain," said Gul. "He was not just a puppy, so I can't go ahead and find another puppy, it's not like that. It's my Moksha and it's my one and only."

Philadelphia Police Central Detectives Division is investigating the incident.

An employee with the Holiday Inn Express Penns Landing insisted there are no outside surveillance cameras, and that there are multiple signs posted in the parking lot warning guests the hotel is not responsible for theft.



Gul said she stopped her human rights walk, which spanned from New York to Washington D.C., in order to post flyers in Philadelphia and find her puppy.

"It's so painful," said Gul. "I'm just running around and I just want to see him. I cannot sleep. I have not been able to sleep much. There's so much pain inside me."

Gul is offering a $3,000 reward and said people with tips can call 201-334-6533 or 202-277-6396. She said someone can anonymously drop off Moksha at a local animal shelter no questions asked.
