kidnapping

10-month-old puppy stolen from outside Philly hotel returned to human rights activist

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Puppy stolen from RV parked outside hotel; $3,000 reward offered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Moksha is back home!

The 10-month-old Dachshund puppy has been reunited with his owner after he was stolen from a parked RV outside a Philadelphia hotel last Thursday afternoon.

Action News is told Moksha was found thanks to an anonymous tip.



Fatima Gul was leading a human rights walk. She had parked her RV in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express Philadelphia Penns Landing and was only gone for an hour.

When she returned to her RV, she discovered someone had broken into her vehicle. Everything was flipped upside down inside the RV, she said.

"They have taken the whole locks out of the front doors, very professionally, no scratch, nothing left. No evidence on the floor," Gul told Action News last week. "They just did it like that."



Gul said her heart dropped when she saw her dog was gone.

"Please understand my pain," said Gul. "He was not just a puppy, so I can't go ahead and find another puppy, it's not like that. It's my Moksha and it's my one and only."

An employee with the Holiday Inn Express Penns Landing insisted there were no outside surveillance cameras, and that there were multiple signs posted in the parking lot warning guests the hotel is not responsible for theft.



Gul said she stopped her human rights walk, which spanned from New York to Washington D.C., in order to post flyers in Philadelphia and find her puppy.

"It's so painful," said Gul. "I'm just running around and I just want to see him. I cannot sleep. I have not been able to sleep much. There's so much pain inside me."

Philadelphia Police Central Detectives Division were investigating the incident. Gul was offering a $3,000 reward.

No further information has been released concerning Moksha's return.

----

The video in the player above is from a previous version of this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftcrimekidnappingdog
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Another age-progression image released of Dulce Maria Alavez
Age-progression picture shows what missing NJ girl may look like today
Retired NJ deputy chief detains suspect holding cashier: Police
Man pleads guilty in "horrific" murder of Amish teenager
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News