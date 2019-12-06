Purse snatchers caught on camera stealing wallets, using stolen credit cards in Lower Merion Township

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many women shopping in suburban shopping centers have reported not knowing that their wallets were stolen until they reached the checkout line, and by that point, their credit cards might already have been used at another store.Lower Merion Township police are looking for multiple people caught on surveillance video at stores in the township using stolen credit cards.Just this week, on Monday, a credit card reported stolen from Trader Joe's in Ardmore. The victim told police she reached the checkout aisle and discovered that her wallet was missing. She received numerous fraud alerts. Lower Merion police officers responded to the Target store on Monument Road, and verified that her credit cards had been used there that same day. Surveillance footage showed a woman in a black sun hat, a black sweater and a white or cream-colored sweatshirt using the stolen cards and walking out of the store.Two different suspects were reported trying to purchase several $500 gift cards at the CVS in Ardmore on November 27. The clerk asked the female suspect for her ID, but the woman would only show her the ID from a distance. When the clerk said he needed to scan the ID, that's when the woman said she had a better one in the car and left the store. She was seen on surveillance video with a male accomplice.The pair fit the same description for another incident earlier in the month on November 18, where a victim reported her purse was stolen while she was shopping at the Trader Joe's in Ardmore, and her credit cards were used nearby at the Apple Store and Free People. All the stores are located at the Suburban Square shopping center. The stolen credit cards were also used at the Bloomingdales at the Willow Grove Mall in Abington Township and at Game Stop in Abington Township on Old York Road.Police said around $1,535 was spent to buy an iPhone 11 from Apple, and around $400 was spent shopping at Free People.Police believe this is the same couple who was spotted on surveillance video in Abington Township, at the Whole Foods in Rydal, this past summer, stealing wallets out of shopper's purses, and using the stolen credit cards at nearby stores."Wow, that's pretty scary," said Liz Blank, who was shopping at Suburban Square. "I always do my purse cross-body, and it's always right in front of you with my hand on it, so I'm always aware."Some women at Suburban Square told Action News they feel safe shopping at suburban shopping centers, but now they'll be more vigilant of their surroundings, and they will keep their purses on them instead of in their shopping carts."Don't get me wrong, I've been guilty of that at times as well," said Dianna Soldano of Ardmore.If you recognize the people in the surveillance video you are asked to contact police.