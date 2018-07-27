Putin says he invited Trump to Russia and is 'ready to go' to Washington: Reports

BEN GITTLESON
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he had invited President Donald Trump to Moscow and that he would be willing to visit the United States if "relevant conditions" were met, according to Russian media.

"I understand very well that President Trump has a wish to have further meetings," Putin said, according to Russian news agency Interfax. "And I am ready for that. But relevant conditions are needed" in both countries, he said at a press conference in Johannesburg.

Putin also said he was ready to host Trump in Russia, Interfax and Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"We are ready to invite Trump to Moscow, he by the way has such invitation, I have told him about that," Putin said, according to TASS. "And I am ready to go to Washington, if relevant conditions for work will be created there."

It was unclear if Putin's overture was a formal invitation to Trump.

Putin was speaking following a BRICS emerging economies summit in South Africa.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
Hersheypark, Knoebels reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway
Judges side with Boyertown schools' bathroom policy
What made Carson Wentz blush during training camp?
ESPN: Cole Hamels traded, not to Phils but Cubs
Driver chased by police crashes SUV in Berks Co.
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Show More
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
Hard Rock cancels Pat Benatar concert for 'technical issue'
Firefighters place Center City fire under control
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
2 Philly police officers use specialized training to save lives
More News