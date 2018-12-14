Quadruple shooting inside Philadelphia barbershop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4895099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people shot as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on December 13, 2018.

Four men were wounded during a shooting inside a Philadelphia barbershop.Police earlier said one of the victims had died, but investigators now say he is listed in critical condition.The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday at Jay's Shear Magic Barbershop along the 4500 block of Broad Street in Logan.Neighbors watched in shock and horror as a staple in the community turned into a crime scene swarming with police."We got a phone call that the shop had been shot up and to come around to make sure that nobody was hurt," Dana, a neighbor who did not want to give her last name, said.Owner Jay Holland could not believe it happened at his shop."When they told me it was the shop...we've been here since '83. And over 35 years, we never had a problem. I guess never is never anymore," Holland said.Detectives say a masked gunman walked into the shop and fired more than two dozen shots.By the time the gunman was finished, four men were injured.A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center by police and is currently listed in critical condition."Due to the fact that he was hit so many times, it appears that he may have been the intended target," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.A 42-year-old man victim was shot once in the leg and once in the chest. He was transported to same hospital in critical condition.A 46-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and once in the chest.He is stable at Temple University Hospital.A 45-year-old man suffered a graze wound on his left shoulder. He is also stable at Temple.Holland said one of the injured men was an employee and will be OK."They told me he had a grazed wound and he's fine," said Holland.Detectives spent Thursday evening collecting shell casings and removing bullets from the walls and barber chairs, clues they hope will lead them to the gunman who fled on foot.Police are looking at surveillance video.------