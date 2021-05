PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left at least one person dead on Wednesday.It happened just after 4 p.m. on the 5500 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say one of the four victims, a 20-year-old man, died in the shooting. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the remaining victims.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.