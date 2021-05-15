shooting

Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An update to a shooting that happened late Friday night in West Philadelphia.

Police now say an innocent bystander was among four people injured during a gun battle.

It happened near the intersection of 57th and Market streets just after 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the bystander was shot in the shoulder.

Police say the shots were fired both inside and outside of a convenience store. Nearly 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

There is no immediate word on the conditions of the four victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philadelphia charter school hit by gunfire; suspect sought
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News