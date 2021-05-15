Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An update to a shooting that happened late Friday night in West Philadelphia.Police now say an innocent bystander was among four people injured during a gun battle.It happened near the intersection of 57th and Market streets just after 9:30 p.m.Investigators say the bystander was shot in the shoulder.Police say the shots were fired both inside and outside of a convenience store. Nearly 30 shell casings were found at the scene.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.There is no immediate word on the conditions of the four victims.