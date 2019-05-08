Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car

NORWICH, N.Y. -- A student in New York has a bus driver to thank for potentially saving his life.
Her quick action helped prevent what could have been a tragedy.
Video from the bus in Norwich shows the bus stopped, preparing to drop off the boy.
The bus' red lights were flashing and the arm was out at the time.
That's when a car whizzes by, just as the bus doors opened and the student was getting ready to step out.
Bus driver Samantha Call is being called a hero by the school district and police for grabbing the boy, and telling him to wait.
